Crime
Woman stabbed in Oakhurst, airlifted to hospital. Suspect sought by sheriff’s office
Madera County Sheriff’s deputies early Wednesday investigated the stabbing of a woman in Oakhurst.
Initially, no suspects were in custody, and it was described as an isolated incident.
A spokesman said the deputies found the victim near roads 427 and 426 about 3:30 a.m. The woman was airlifted to a hospital, and the suspect remained at large.
Detectives were asking for help from witnesses, who were asked to call 559-675-7770.
This story will be updated.
