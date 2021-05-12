Woman stabbed in Oakhurst, airlifted to hospital. Suspect sought by sheriff’s office

Madera County Sheriff’s deputies early Wednesday investigated the stabbing of a woman in Oakhurst.

Initially, no suspects were in custody, and it was described as an isolated incident.

A spokesman said the deputies found the victim near roads 427 and 426 about 3:30 a.m. The woman was airlifted to a hospital, and the suspect remained at large.

Detectives were asking for help from witnesses, who were asked to call 559-675-7770.

This story will be updated.