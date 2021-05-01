Father, son killed after alleged drunk driver crashes into family vehicle, officers say

A person died from a two-vehicle crash Saturday night near the rural intersection of Marks and W. North avenues, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno Bee

A father and his 8-year-old son died Saturday night in rural Fresno County after a drunk driver allegedly crashed into their family vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

It happened around. 8 p.m. near the intersection of Marks and W. North avenues, just beyond the southwest Fresno area.

CHP Sgt. Matt Radke said a driver of a Dodge pickup truck ran a stop sign while traveling northbound on Marks and collided with a Cadillac Escalade that had a family of six inside.

The father, who was in his mid 30s, and his 8-year-old boy both were killed, sheriffs confirmed.

Two other family members were ejected from the large SUV and suffered major injuries.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was driving with a 10-month-old girl with him, officers said.

The two had to be rescued by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies before the truck became fully engulfed in flames, Radke added.

The driver of the pickup was being investigated for being under the influence of alcohol, Radke said.

“This was not an accident,” Radke said. “This was a crash that involved an innocent family that was trying to get home after going to a family event.

“Just a very sad situation due to the fact that the driver that was driving northbound in the Dodge pickup is being investigated for being under the influence of alcohol.”

The pickup truck driver, who is in his 20s, suffered major injuries, officers said.

The 10-month-old baby, who also was inside the Dodge pickup, had been traveling in a car seat and was said to be fine.

CHP said there was a 4-year old and teenagers among the passengers inside the Escalade.