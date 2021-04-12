Madera County takes down large drug trafficking ring based out of tiny community

The Madera County Narcotic Enforcement Team announced on Monday the takedown of a large drug trafficking operation that was based in tiny La Vina, a farming community of less than 300 in the southwest part of the county.

The ring was led by Juan Jimenez along with his wife, Maria Hidalgo, and son Alexis “Nessy” Jimenez, who are three of 38 individuals arrested in the case.

The operations resulted in the seizure of 18 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 60 grams of cocaine, 3.7 pounds of heroin, nearly 25 pounds of marijuana, 64 grams of concentrated cannabis and 3,400 fentanyl pills.

The narcotics had a value of more than $400,000.

There also were 14 firearms recovered through an investigation that started in July 2020, the largest gang and narcotics investigation conducted by the Madera County Narcotic Enforcement Team in more than a decade.

“Detectives learned that Juan Jimenez was procuring narcotics from Mexico and distributing them throughout the state of California,” Madera County sheriff Tyson Pogue said.

“Alexis is a documented gang member with a violent history that includes assault with a firearm. Our investigation uncovered that this family used various gang members to distribute the guns and drugs throughout the county of Madera and the state of California. Throughout the investigation, electronic intercepts were implemented to help determine when the drugs were being transported. Nearly a dozen traffic stops were orchestrated during this operation yielding the seizure of sizable amounts of various drugs.”

The arrests in the case have produced a number of felony and misdemeanor charges including conspiracy, distribution of controlled substances, firearms offenses and assaults.

The Madera County Narcotic Enforcement Team includes detectives from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Madera Police Department, Chowchilla Police Department, Madera County Probation, Madera County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol. The California Department of Justice and High Impact Investigation Team assisted in the case.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue stands near Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno while holding a press conference to announce the results of an operation to shut down a drug-trafficking ring being run mainly out of the La Vina community of Madera County, on Monday, April 12, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

This story will be updated