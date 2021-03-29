Armed suspect arrested after sheriff’s pursuit

A man armed with a .45 caliber pistol was arrested Monday morning after he collided with another driver on the freeway, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

He was identified by spokesman Tony Botti as Jason Bailey of Fresno. Deputies tried to stop Bailey at Highway 41 and Ashlan Avenue about 11:24 a.m. for a traffic violation, but Bailey sped away at speeds of 80 m.p.h., before exiting on Shields Avenue and driving east to Winery Avenue then looping through a neighborhood and returning west on Shields. After he stopped near Highway 168 at an aparment complex, he was taken into custody about 11:33 a.m..

Botti said Bailey is a gang member who is prohibited from owning a firearm. The pistol had been stolen in Clovis.

A witness said Bailey sideswiped his van during the pursuit, knocking off a bumper.

Botti said the sheriff’s office will pursue gun charges against Bailey,