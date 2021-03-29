Man hit by multiple bullets while walking in Fresno

A man was taken to the hospital early Monday after he was hit by gunfire while walking in southeast Fresno, police reported.

The incident took place about 3 a.m. as the victim was in the 4800 block of East Balch Avenue, near Kings Canyon Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue.

Lt. Rob Beckwith said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He told officers that he was southbound on Chestnut when he heard at least three shots and then realized he had been hit. He had no information about who fired the rounds. His condition at the hospital was not disclosed.