Inmate and his mother among 3 charged in plot to smuggle drugs into Fresno County Jail

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Thursday for charges in an alleged plot to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into Fresno County Jail by an inmate, his mother and an associate.

Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced that Alfredo Garcia Jr., Eva Romero and Leo Torres were being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and at least five grams of methamphetamine. Torres, 30, and Romero, 53, were also charged with distribution of controlled substances.

According to court documents, between Jan. 19-26, the three allegedly conspired to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into the jail for distribution among inmates.

Investigators learned about the plan by listening to recorded jail calls, including calls between Garcia, 27, and Romero, his mother. They learned that the three planned to sneak the drugs inside a pair of athletic shoes meant for an inmate.

Officers found the shoes and discovered hidden compartments inside them concealing the heroin and methamphetamine.

If convicted, the defendants each face a mandatory minimum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. Any sentence would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.