He was arrested for sexual assault in Yosemite. Investigators now think there are more victims

A 30-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested earlier this month for a sexual assault that happened inside Yosemite National Park.

Investigators now believe that man may have assaulted others and on Tuesday asked for help in finding additional victims.

Charles Porter was charged with five counts of sexual assault after allegedly making non-consensual sexual contact with someone inside the national park last April. According to court filings, Porter then attempted to sexually assault the person. He is currently in custody, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California is prosecuting the case.

Information discovered while investigating the case led the National Park Service to believe there may be more victims of assault or sexual assault by Porter, who in recent years has spent time at California Polytechnic University, Pomona, in Yosemite National Park and on the Pacific Crest Trail.

Anyone who believes they are a victim, or anyone with information related to the case should contact the park services Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009 or a local police department.