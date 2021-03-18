‘Absolutely inappropriate’: Former Madera police officer charged with misconduct

Former Madera Police Department officer Anthony Martinez is is accused of furnishing records to a person not authorized by law. MADERA POLICE DEPARTMENT

A former officer with the Madera Police Department is being investigated for alleged misconduct, authorities said.

Anthony Martinez is accused of furnishing records to a person not authorized by law, court records show.

He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge on March 8 and is due back in court on April 6.

Madera police said they learned of possible misconduct by Martinez late last year.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation against Martinez and forwarded the case to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. Madera police placed Martinez on administrative leave Jan. 10.

Two days later, Martinez resigned from the department. Police launched their own administrative investigation.

Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson on Thursday issued a statement:

“Martinez’s behavior was absolutely inappropriate. Our officers are extremely upset over Martinez’s behavior. His actions tarnish the nobility of our profession. Based on what we know now, had Martinez not resigned, our department would have moved to terminate.”

Martinez had been with the department for five years.

If guilty, Martinez faces one year in jail.