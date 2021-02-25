19-year-old arrested for allegedly stealing a Jaguar SUV from Clovis car wash

A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stole a Jaguar SUV from a Clovis car wash on Thursday, police said.

According to Clovis police, the vehicle was taken from the Red Carpet Car Wash around 11 a.m. The owner of the vehicle told officials that a man had entered his vehicle and drove westbound on Shaw Avenue toward Highway 168.

Police said the vehicle was found about an hour later in North Fork in Madera County with heavy damage. Jess Vang of Fresno was was arrested without incident while in possession of the vehicle, police said.

Vang was booked in Fresno County Jail on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.