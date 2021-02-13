He skipped court before a drug trial. Now he’s missing from a prison camp in Mendota

U.S. marshals are looking for an inmate who reportedly walked away from a minimum-security camp that is part of a federal prison in Mendota.

Officials at the Federal Correctional Institution Mendota’s Satellite Prison Camp reported that Xavier Terrazas, 34, was determined to be missing about 1 a.m. Saturday. The camp has about 107 men in custody.

Terrazas was serving a term of almost 11 years in prison for a 2016 conviction in Mississippi for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

A statement released by the prison indicated that the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and local police and sheriff’s agencies were notified. It also reported that an internal investigation has been launched.

Terrazas is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. A photo provided by the prison shows him with a full head of hair and a full beard and mustache.

According to the Biloxi Sun-Herald, Terrazas was indicted on federal drug charges in 2013. He was accused of distributing crystal meth or ice – a pure form of methamphetamine – in Harrison County, Mississippi, and was arrested in Arizona in 2014. A federal judge in Phoenix released him on a promise to appear, but Terrazas missed a plea hearing before he was arrested and his case transferred to a federal court in Mississippi.

Terrazas admitted his guilt in June 2016 and was sentenced to 130 months in prison and fined $5,000. The sentence also included five years of probation. Federal prison inmate data shows that he was due to be released in February 2025.

The prison asks that anyone with information about Terrazas contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 559-487-5600.