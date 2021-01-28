Former Fresno State wrestler pleads not guilty to charges he raped underage girl

A former Fresno State wrestler pleaded not guilty in court to charges he allegedly raped an underage girl.

Isaiah Tito Perez, 21, of Turlock has been charged with rape by use of drugs, kidnapping to commit robbery, rape, oral copulation or sodomy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor under the age of 18.

Police said that according to witness statements, Perez invited a group of people to a party at a friend’s off-campus apartment on Nov. 18, 2020 — 10 days before his 21st birthday. At the party there was recreational alcohol and marijuana use. Witnesses said Perez was seen with the underage alleged victim for the majority of the evening, and they eventually left together.

Perez was arrested on Jan. 22 and booked into the Fresno County Jail. His bond was set at $150,500. He appeared in court on Wednesday and bonded out of jail later that day.

Perez is required to return to court on March 17 for a pre-preliminary hearing in Judge Jon Kapetan’s courtroom. A criminal protective order was issued for the alleged victim, who is not a Fresno State student.

Fresno State officials said Perez violated the university’s code of conduct for student athletes and he was dismissed from the athletic program.