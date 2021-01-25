Crime

Three in custody after Fresno carjacking, police report. Suspects found hiding in backyard

Three suspects in a Tower District carjacking ran from a green Toyota SUV near North Delno and West Yale avenues on Monday, Jan 25, 2021. They were arrested nearby,
Three suspects in a Tower District carjacking ran from a green Toyota SUV near North Delno and West Yale avenues on Monday, Jan 25, 2021. They were arrested nearby, Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Three people are in custody after a carjacking in central Fresno on Monday, police reported.

The crime took place shortly before noon, when the three took a Toyota SUV from a woman near Blackstone and Dakota avenues. Police were able to locate the car about 2.5 miles away near Fruit and Clinton avenues a short time later.

Police surrounded the area and sent in a helicopter. They took the three into custody in a backyard near Yale and Delno avenues, about two blocks from where the car was found.

This story will be updated.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service