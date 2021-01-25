Three in custody after Fresno carjacking, police report. Suspects found hiding in backyard

Three suspects in a Tower District carjacking ran from a green Toyota SUV near North Delno and West Yale avenues on Monday, Jan 25, 2021. They were arrested nearby, The Fresno Bee

Three people are in custody after a carjacking in central Fresno on Monday, police reported.

The crime took place shortly before noon, when the three took a Toyota SUV from a woman near Blackstone and Dakota avenues. Police were able to locate the car about 2.5 miles away near Fruit and Clinton avenues a short time later.

Police surrounded the area and sent in a helicopter. They took the three into custody in a backyard near Yale and Delno avenues, about two blocks from where the car was found.

This story will be updated.