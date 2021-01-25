Crime
Three in custody after Fresno carjacking, police report. Suspects found hiding in backyard
Three people are in custody after a carjacking in central Fresno on Monday, police reported.
The crime took place shortly before noon, when the three took a Toyota SUV from a woman near Blackstone and Dakota avenues. Police were able to locate the car about 2.5 miles away near Fruit and Clinton avenues a short time later.
Police surrounded the area and sent in a helicopter. They took the three into custody in a backyard near Yale and Delno avenues, about two blocks from where the car was found.
This story will be updated.
Comments