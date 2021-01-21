Fresno murder suspect sent back to jail for allegedly drinking. Was ankle monitor wrong?

An ankle monitor is seen in a file photo. A Jan. 28 hearing will determine if the monitor Fresno murder suspect Randy Jones was wearing correctly registered that he drank alcohol. AP

Murder suspect Randy Jones, who was out of custody after posting a $286,000 bond, is headed back to Fresno County Jail for allegedly violating the conditions of his release.

Judge Jonathan Skiles allowed Jones to get out of jail last month as long as he agreed to certain conditions including not drinking alcohol. He was also required to wear an ankle monitor that measures the alcohol content in skin.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Elana Smith told Skiles the monitor detected Jones drank alcohol on at least two occasions.

One of Jones’ attorney’s Richard Beshwate Jr. told the judge that Jones and his family are adamant he did not drink any alcohol.

“But I also can’t explain at this point why he has those readings,” Beshwate said.

The judge ordered Jones back to jail on Wednesday while also setting a hearing on Jan. 28 to determine if the monitoring device was working properly.

Anthonio Alvarez, Jones’ other attorney, said that if he can convince the judge the device gave a faulty reading the bond will remain in place. If not, Jones will lose $286,000. His bail was set at $2.86 million.

Jones is charged with the murder of Justin Garza, 23, on March 3, 2019. Police said Garza was sent by the adult entertainment company he worked for to collect $30,000 in unpaid stripper fees from Jones. He allegedly refused and shot Garza multiple times.

Jones faces multiple felonies, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Smith objected to his release saying Jones was a danger to the community, partly because of his use of alcohol. Jones has at least five DUIs and charges for domestic violence and failing to appear in court.

The prosecutor agreed he be fitted with an ankle monitor to make sure he complies with the judge’s orders and the conditions of his release.