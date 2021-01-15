Former Fresno County correctional officer sentenced to prison for sex assault of minor

A former Fresno County juvenile correctional officer was sentenced to four years and four months in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

Shawn Curtis Andrade, 35, pleaded no contest on Oct. 20, 2020 to four felonies: child abuse and endangerment; sexual battery by restraint; lewd and lascivious act with a minor and driving under the influence.

He was originally charged with six felonies and nine misdemeanors involving drunk driving and sexual contact with a minor, but he agreed to a deal with the Fresno County District Attorney’s office,

His public defender, Dennis Yamada, wanted probation for his client, arguing that Andrade, a Navy veteran, suffered from PTSD and addiction to alcohol.

“My client is a broken man,” Yamada said. “His wife and daughter want nothing to do with him. He has lost his career and was even walked off his job when he was arrested, it was an embarrassment.”

Prosecutor Kristin Maxwell said Andrade brought shame to himself, his family and his job.

“You were supposed to protect and serve,” she said. “You were supposed to be protecting children. And you have shown no remorse for what you have done.”

Maxwell found it egregious that Yamada mentioned Andrade was embarrassed about being “walked off” his job.

“He was embarrassed?” she said. “How do you think (the victim) is going to feel for the rest of her life.”

Defense attorney Eric Schweitzer, who has known Andrade for several years, said that while he was appalled at the offenses, he suggested the Navy veteran’s post-traumatic stress disorder and the use of an anti-malaria drug given to soldiers overseas could have affected his behavior.

Andrade cried when he spoke to Judge James Kelley, saying he was sorry for what he had done. He added that he credits God for helping him deal with his addiction and his mental health.

“I give you my word that I will fulfill this mission to be the best person that I can be,” Andrade said. “I just pray you believe in me.”