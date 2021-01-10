Detectives investigate double homicide near Tulare and Kings County line

Detectives were investigating a double homicide Sunday morning near the Tulare and Kings County line.

Two men were found dead inside a pickup truck in the area of Road 36 and Avenue 264 around 8:15 a.m. Sunday by Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies responded to the rural location – between Hanford, Visalia and Tulare – after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle there with what appeared to be a person inside.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.