Two men arrested in possible hate crime in Hanford. Police seek two more suspects

Two men were arrested in Hanford for a stabbing police say was motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation.

Tony Abeyta, 32, and Keegan States, 37, allegedly stabbed then robbed a 61-year-old man Saturday after a pair of altercations in which they used homophobic slurs toward the man. Police found the man bleeding from a large cut on his neck and said he had been stabbed several times. He was taken Kaweah Delta Health where he was listed in stable condition.

According to Hanford police, before the stabbing the victim was in a argument with both Abeyta and States near a convenience store. The victim told officers they were making homophobic slurs at him before he fled the area.

Hours later, Abeyta and States, accompanied by two other men, confronted the victim while he was sitting at another store. Abeyta then allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times and stole his belongings while fleeing the scene with the three men.

Both Abeyta and States were arrested Sunday.

Officers are attempting to locate the two other men, one identified as 28-year-old Adrian Miguel Velasquez.

The Hanford Police Department is urging anyone with information on this case or may know the whereabouts of the additional subjects to contact Officer Jashua Ragsdale at 559-585-2540, ext. 4802.