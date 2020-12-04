Missing Fresno teenager arrested, accused of robbing Nevada County store

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

A missing 17-year-old Fresno teenager was arrested Thursday for an alleged robbery at a store in Penn Valley, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday around 4 p.m. deputies received a report of an attempted robbery at a Dollar General, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

The teen allegedly left the store with several items that were unpaid for and was confronted by a store clerk.

Deputies said the suspect made statements and gestures that led the clerk to believe he was armed. The suspect fled the scene as deputies were called.

A clerk told deputies they believed the suspect was seen in a U-Haul truck that had been parked in the area. It was determined that both he and U-Haul had left the area before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located the truck a short time later behind a Shell gas station on Penn Valley Drive, where they found and arrested the teen. Deputies later learned he was reported missing out of Fresno County.

A 17-year-old girl, who was with the boy near the U-Haul truck, ran away from the scene when deputies tried to speak with her.

According to the sheriff’s office, homeowners in the area said they saw her running through the area accompanied by a man, later identified as Joseph Warren Madigan, 32, of Sacramento.

Moments later a homeowner called deputies to advise they had Madigan at gunpoint on their property. Deputies arrived and took Madigan into custody.

An active parolee, Madigan had an outstanding felony warrant out of Sacramento County.

The 17-year-old boy was booked into the Nevada County Juvenile Hall for alleged robbery, conspiracy, and a felony warrant. No firearms were located during the investigation.

Deputies are currently investigating the whereabouts of the 17-year-old girl, who was not located by law enforcement.