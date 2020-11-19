Deadly shooting erupts at a parking lot of a Fresno liquor store

A man died after he was shot twice Thursday night at a parking lot of of Dan’s Liquor store in central Fresno. He was with friends when two men approached the group. The Fresno Bee

A man was shot and killed Thursday night at a parking lot of a central Fresno liquor store.

Officers were called just after 9:30 p.m. to the corner of Ashlan and Marks Avenues, where they found a 28-year-old man lying in the parking lot of Dan’s Liquor with two gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Fresno police Lt. Anthony DeWall.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead

DeWall said witnesses told investigators were told the victim was in the parking lot with a group of friends when two men approached the group and began to open fire.

The victim was the only person struck by gun fire, . Officers were looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses that may of caught the incident on footage.