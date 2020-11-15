Fresno Bee Logo
15-year-old shot multiple times in southeast Fresno. Police investigation continues

A 15-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Fresno on Sunday night, police said.

According to Lt. Andrew Benson, at around 7 p.m. officers received reports of shots fired in the area of Recreation Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

Officers arrived and found the teenager with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No one else was reported injured. A parked car was hit by the gunfire.

Benson said police were still investigating if the shooting was gang-related.

