Fresno man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted nanny sentenced. How long will he serve?

Joseph Ward, the man convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a nanny in northeast Fresno in 2018, was sentenced to 281 years to life in prison on Friday.

Ward was found guilty on Aug. 29, 2019 of 12 felonies, including sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping.

During his sentencing Friday before Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan, a defiant Ward continued to maintain his innocence. He said police arrested the wrong man. He accused Kapetan of being biased and the victim of not having the courage to face him in court.

“I know you can’t look me in the face and and say I did this,” Ward said in the direction of the victim’s parents. The victim was not present.

Prosecutor Rick Thomas chastised the 35-year-old Ward for his statement.

“As usual he has misstated many facts and spun things his way and the best you can do is to blame the victim to say she somehow made it up,” Thomas said. “It’s insulting.”

This story will be updated.