Two men booked on attempted murder charges after shooting a man in Orosi, deputies say

Two men were arrested Thursday morning for a shooting in Orosi.

Juan Contreras, 24, and Daniel Vargas, 20, were booked for shooting and seriously injuring Brian Gomez, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1 a.m., deputies were called to the area of Avenue 412 and Road 130 for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a car crashed into the front yard of a residence, and Gomez inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. Gomez was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Contreras and Vargas were arrested later Thursday after detectives uncovered evidence linking the men to the crime.

Both were booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-trial Facility on attempted murder charges, with the possibility of being upgraded to homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Steve Sanchez or Detective Brad McLean with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.