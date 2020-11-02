CHP investigating freeway shooting near downtown Fresno. Was victim targeted?

A man was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night with a bullet wound to the abdomen after he was shot on Highway 41 near downtown Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The victim, who met Fresno police officers at the McDonald’s near Divisadero and Blackstone avenues, said the shooting took place about 10:15 p.m. as he was driving south on the highway just north of Tulare Avenue.

The CHP is investigating the incident because it took place on the state road. The victim said that he was returning home from an “illegal street racing event” when his car was approached from the rear by another car, and someone inside fired multiple rounds at him. The car was struck repeatedly, and the victim was hit once.

The suspect vehicle continued south on 41. No description of the car was immediately available, and investigators did not say whether someone also at the race was a suspect or whether the incident was gang-related.