3-year-old child taken with stolen car found safe, Merced police say

9:30 p.m. UPDATE: Merced police announced on their Facebook page the child has been found. No further information is available.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Police in Merced are searching for a stolen car that had a three-year-old inside when it was taken Monday night.

According to the Merced Police Department, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the 400 block of West 27th Street at 6:45 p.m.

The child, identified by the California Highway Patrol as Jessie Sanchez, was last seen inside of the vehicle as it was stolen. Sanchez is identified as being 3 feet tall and weighing around 40 pounds, and was wearing a pink sweater with a green shirt and black pants with a pink star.

AMBER ALERT - Merced County

Last Seen: 400 block of West 27th St., Merced@MercedPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/oWjpafvI3J — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) October 27, 2020

The vehicle was last seen traveling south from the location it was stolen.

An Amber Alert was issued.

The Merced Police Department is urging anyone with information to call Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905 or call 911.