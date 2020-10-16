Fresno man was practicing quick draw when gun fired, killing friend. Time in prison set

A Fresno man pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Thursday for fatally shooting his friend with what he thought was an unloaded gun.

Savon Lollie, 22, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Irie Tucker, who died on May 12, 2019.

As part of his plea deal, Lollie will be sentenced to 10 years in prison instead of 50-years-to-life had he been convicted by a jury of first degree murder, said prosecutor Tim Galstan. Lollie also gave up his right to appeal his sentence.

Investigators said the shooting took place during a small party at Tucker’s brother’s house in the 1800 block of East Jensen Avenue.

According to court records:

Lollie and another guest brought out two handguns. One of the guns, a 9 mm Smith & Wesson, belonged to Lollie, while the other weapon was a .45 caliber Springfield that belonged to someone else.

Lollie and a fellow party goer began playing with the guns, practicing their quick draw technique.

Lollie told police he unloaded the guns and took the clips out. But as he raised the .45 caliber gun and aimed it into the kitchen, he squeezed the trigger and it fired, hitting Tucker in the shoulder area.

Tucker fell to the floor and Lollie ran from the home. He ended up nearly 2 miles away at a dairy processing plant on E Street in downtown Fresno. There, he called 911 shortly before 4 a.m. to report the shooting.

“While officers were contacting Lollie, he was crying and yelling and continuously saying he was very sorry...” wrote Fresno Police Officer Ben Barnes in an affidavit for a search warrant. “He was yelling, ‘I’m sorry Irie.’”

Lollie, whose public defender is Arthur Hampar, will be sentenced on Dec. 10.