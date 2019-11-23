Crime
Reported abduction attempt of a teenage girl in Visalia, police say
Police in Visalia on Saturday evening were searching for a man after a report that a suspect attempted to grab a girl while she was walking home.
Police said a bald Hispanic man reached out and grabbed the 15-year-old girl by the wrist and told her to get in the car just before 8 p.m.. Friday. The girl pulled away and ran home, police said.
The victim was not injured in the incident.
The victim told police two suspects were driving a new lifted red truck. She also told police a black man was in the passenger seat of the truck.
The reported abduction occurred on Pershing Avenue and West Street in Visalia.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia Police Crimes Unit at 559-713-4234.
Comments