Crime

Fatal drive-by shooting reported in southwest Fresno

Fresno police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot to death Saturday evening.

Details are preliminary. The shooting is believed to be gang related.

Police responded to a shots fired call and found the victim in the unit block of East Lorena Avenue, according to Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

Police believe it was a drive by shooting, and five to six shots were fired. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries.

More details will be posted as they become available.

Profile Image of Anthony Galaviz
Anthony Galaviz
Anthony Galaviz writes about sports for The Fresno Bee. He covers the Oakland Raiders, high schools, boxing, MMA and junior colleges. He’s been with The Bee since 1997 and attended Fresno City College before graduating from Fresno State with a major in journalism and a minor in criminology.
