Fatal drive-by shooting reported in southwest Fresno

Fresno police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot to death Saturday evening.

Details are preliminary. The shooting is believed to be gang related.

Police responded to a shots fired call and found the victim in the unit block of East Lorena Avenue, according to Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

Police believe it was a drive by shooting, and five to six shots were fired. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

More details will be posted as they become available.