Young men robbed during home invasion at apartment near Fresno State

Three young men were robbed Thursday night during a home invasion at an apartment complex near Fresno State.

According to Fresno police Lt. Tim Tietjen, two masked suspects at around 7:19 p.m. entered a unit at the North Park Apartments, 4969 N. Backer Ave..

One masked robber flashed a sawed off shotgun and the other flashed a knife at the three roommates while demanding money.

Looking to avoid any type of physical harm, the young men quickly obliged and gave the suspects an undetermined amount of cash before the masked men left through the apartment unit’s front door.

The suspects had entered the first-floor unit through a bedroom window, then walked down the hall and met the three victims, who were in the living room area, Tietjen said.

Tietjen added that it appears the suspects might’ve left large hand prints on the bedroom window.

No arrests have been made.

The victims did not suffer any physical injuries during the home invasion, according to Fresno police.

Tietjen added that he wasn’t sure if the three victims were all Fresno State students. They all were in their 20s and lived in an apartment complex that houses many students.

As part of their investigation, Fresno police were in the process of going door to door to speak with any potential witness, and help locate any surveillance footage.

“We need to put a stop to these types of things and arrest those individuals who are responsibility for this,” Tietjen said.

Police said preliminary clues suggests that the home invasion was not gang related.

It’s unclear if the three victims knew the two suspects.