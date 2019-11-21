Deputies hunt home invasion suspect near SE Fresno after mom, child hide in bathroom

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for an armed home invasion suspect Thursday morning after three people broke into a home and ransacked it as a mother and a child huddled in a bathroom.

The suspects fled in a car when the woman’s husband came back to the house, near South Fowler and East Jensen avenues, but crashed the vehicle near East Church and South Peach avenues, according to Sgt. Preston Little.

The crime reportedly took place about 10 a.m.

Deputies took two woman into custody after the crash. The male suspect, described as a black man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with shoulder-length hair and a red shirt and blue jeans, ran from the scene and was being hunted by deputies.

A helicopter was assisting as deputies called for a search dog to comb through thick brush near the subdivision.

