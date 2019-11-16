Two men shot overnight in separate incidents in Fresno

Two men were shot in separate incidents early Saturday in Fresno, according to police.

Around 1 a.m., a man and two of his friends were walking in an alley east of Van Ness Avenue in downtown, said Lt. Carl McKnight. They passed a group of people drinking and playing loud music in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo bank.

When the victim and his friends passed the group of people, they heard several pops and the victim realized he had been shot in the leg. He was treated and his injury was not life-threatening.

About two hours later, police were notified that a man was brought to Community Regional Medical Center after being shot. McKnight said the man was leaving a party at 3411 E. Illinois Ave. when gunfire rang out and others at the party drove him to the hospital.

He went through surgery and his condition is not known, McKnight said. Anyone with information about either shooting can call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.