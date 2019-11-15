What started as a traffic stop resulted in a deputy-involved shooting in Merced County

Merced County Sheriff’s are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday night in Stevinson. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Merced County Sheriffs are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one man injured Friday night in Stevinson.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Highway 165 and Highway 140, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Daryl Allen.

Deputies were investigating a gang related activity for illegal firearms and attempted to make a traffic stop on a male.

However, the suspect fled and led the chase at approximately 125 mph before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a large steel gate.

The man got out of his vehicle and was shot once in the leg by a deputy. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

His identity was not released.

No deputies were injured.

Highway 165 is closed due to the investigation. Deputies are advising motorists to avoid the area.