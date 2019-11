Arturo Iniguez Parlier Police Department

A 34-year-old man was arrested by Parlier police Tuesday after it was alleged that he attempted to contact a minor through social media for the purpose of having sex.

The suspect was identified as Arturo Iniguez. He was taken into custody in the 500 block of Almond Street and booked on charges that included indecent exposure and annoying a child.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 559-646-6600.

