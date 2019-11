Emerito Cruz Tulare County Sheriff's Office

A man who held up two construction workers in Goshen, taking off with their wallets and an F-350 Ford pickup, is sought by Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies.

A sheriff’s spokesman said the robbery took place Monday in the 7000 block of Elder Avenue. The suspect was identified as Emerito Cruz. The truck was later recovered. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 559-725-4194.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW