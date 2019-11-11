Selma police asking for public’s help after shooting leaves man dead, child injured

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Selma police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a child injured in a shooting on Sunday night.

At 8:55 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Saginaw Avenue after a 911 call.

Police located a 6-year-old with a gunshot wound to her right leg in front yard of the residence of her mother.

Police also found a man in a garage with a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR until EMS arrived and pronounced him dead.

The victim was identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 32-year-old Steven Falcon of Selma.

The child was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. She is expected to be OK.

Witnesses told police there was a small light-colored compact vehicle that fled the scene east on Saginaw and turned south on Mitchell Avenue.

Police are still interviewing witnesses and detectives are reviewing home cameras in the area to gather more information.

Police said the suspect vehicle had driven past the victim residence at least once prior to the shooting. The garage door was open with two people inside, including the victim.

It’s unknown if the victim was the intended target, police said.

Selma police are asking for the public’s help gathering information about the incident by reaching out to Detective Richard Figueroa at 559-896-2525.

Information can also be passed on to the police department by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.