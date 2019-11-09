DUI driver with suspended license t-bones another driver in southeast Fresno

A man who was driving under the influence was arrested for the second time in a few months, this time running a red light and t-boning another driver Saturday in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police reported to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Lt. Tim Tietjen said DUI suspect Salvador Pacheco Marquez, 53, ran a red light while traveling east on Belmont then crashed into the the victim, who was in a white Honda and trying to make a left turn from Millbrook.

The Honda was struck on the driver’s side by Marquez’s GMC minivan, which then collided into a fence nearby a hair salon.

The accident ruptured a nearby gas main and had to be shut off. It was later turned back on.

Tietjen said this is Marquez’s second DUI arrest. He received one in July.

Marquez attempted to run away after the crash Saturday but police were able to detain him.

The victim complained of pain to his left hip and neck and had trouble hearing, police said. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.