Will this violent sex offender be released to Merced County? It’s possible, DA says

A convicted sexual predator could be released into Merced County, according to a warning issued Friday by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Kimberly R.H. Lewis said in a news release Ventura County Courts and Department of State Hospitals are considering releasing Ross Wollschlager to one of eight California counties — one of which is Merced.

Wollschlager was convicted in Ventura County for crimes of rape by force, rape by false pretenses, and lewd and lascivious acts on a 10-year-old child.

Wollschlager served a 13 year, 8 month sentence for his crimes.

A hearing will take place Nov. 13 at Ventura County Superior Court to consider where to release Wollschlager.

Lewis said wherever Wollschlager is released, he could only be monitored for one year and will be eligible for full release from supervision to live unmonitored.

The public can voice their opinion on releasing Wollschlager to Merced County by submitting a letter or message by email to travis.colby@countyofmerced.com or by mail, according to the release.

Letters can be sent to Merced County District Attorney’s Office, ATTN: DDA Travis Colby re: SVP Wollschlager, 550 W. Main St., Merced, CA 95340.