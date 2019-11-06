2 arrested after woman robbed of earphones at gunpoint in central Fresno

Fresno police reported that Leroy Easter, left, and Michael Jenkins, both 19, were arrested Tuesday after a woman was robbed in central Fresno with a Beretta .22 caliber pistol. Fresno Police Department

Two Fresno men were arrested on weapon and robbery charges Tuesday after a woman was robbed at gunpoint of earphones, Fresno police reported.

The robbery took place near North Broadway Street and Belmont Avenue, according to Sgt. Antonio Rivera. The men were identified as Michael Jenkins and Leroy Easter, both 19. Rivera said that Jenkins is a Villa Posse gang member and Easter is part of the Klette Mob gang.

Rivera reported that one of the men and the woman drove to the 100 block of North Echo Avenue, where the man obtained the Beretta .22 caliber pistol and then began to threaten the woman with the weapon, refusing to allow her out of the car. The man then demanded money and personal property from the woman and took a pair of Apple Air Pods from her before getting out of the car. The woman drove away and called police.

Rivera said officers found Jenkins and Easter nearby and identified Easter as the man who provided the firearm and Jenkins as the man in possession of the woman’s property. The Beretta was found to have been stolen in 2018. Jenkins and Easter were booked into Fresno County Jail.

