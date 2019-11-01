Drive-by shooters inside minivan fire shots during daytime in central Fresno, cops say

A drive-by shooting in central Fresno sent one man to the hospital on Friday, according to police.

Two men told police they had just driven up to Tyler and Bond avenues after getting some food when the shooting happened around 4 p.m.

An older model minivan drove by slowly and fired four to five shots, Lt. Bill Dooley said. One of the bullets grazed one of the men in his stomach.

The suspects quickly drove away and police have not made any arrests. The man with the gunshot wound went for treatment at Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Both victims were in their 30s, Dooley said.