Clovis arrest 3, search for 1 after early-morning pursuit

Stock photo

Clovis police reportedly took three people into custody and were searching for a fourth after an early-morning pursuit that started in the city and ended in the Sierra foothills.

Spokesman Ty Wood said officers sped to a liquor store near Clovis and Herndon avenues about 4 a.m. where a burglar alarm went off.

Officers then pursued a vehicle to the Prather area, where assisted by Fresno County Sherifff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, three people were detained. One person ran from the scene and was still at large Wednesday afternoon.

