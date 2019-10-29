Crime
Fresno school on lockdown. Police say teen suspect nearby may be armed
A Fresno school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning as police launched a search nearby in northwest Fresno for a teen who was possibly armed with a firearm.
The incident was reported near North Polk and West Acacia avenues.
Lt. Mark Hudson confirmed that Teague Elementary School was the facility involved.
Police were working on information that the teen was somewhere in the nearby Apple Creek apartment complex.
This story will be updated.
Comments