Madera police arrest 2 in after crash of carjacked sedan

Madera Police Department

Madera police Monday took a man and a woman into custody after the pursuit of a vehicle carjacked in Gilroy ended in a crash.

The pair were identified as Fernando Aguirre and Monique Munoz.

St. Joachim’s Catholic School was placed on lockdown after the car crashed into a guardrail at Highway 99 and I Street. Police reported that Aguirre ran from the crash into a home on H Street, where the residents where shouting at him to leave when officers arrived and arrested him. Munoz also ran, and was taken into custody on South Park Drive.

Both were booked into the Madera County correctional facility.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW