Crime
Was it a rolling gunfight? Two shot on Highway 99, causing off-ramp closure
The Stanislaus Street off-ramp on southbound Highway 99 was closed Monday evening after what the CHP said may have been a rolling gun battle.
CHP spokesman Mike Salas said that at around 4 p.m. two men, 19-year-old and 46-year-old, were in a white Toyota Camry traveling south on the highway when they were shot at multiple times by an unknown vehicle.
The men pulled off the highway at the Stanislaus Street off-ramp and drove themselves to Community Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life threatening wounds.
Officers found shell casings from different guns at the scene as though there had been a gunfight, Salas said.
No suspect information was available.
Caltrans reported southbound traffic experienced “significant traffic delays” around 5 p.m. and that the off-ramp was reopened.
