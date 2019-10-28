Crime

Selma police ask for help in fatal shooting of man, 19

Stock photo

Selma police asked the public for help as they investigate the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man Sunday evening.

The shooting took place about 7 p.m. at Young and Sherman streets, where arriving officers found the man on the ground, with possible gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died from what turned out to be a shooting.

Investigators learned from witnesses that preceding the shooting, a car pulled up to the man and following a conversation, someone in the vehicle stepped out and fired several shots at the victim.

Detectives are trying to find video cameras from nearby businesses and residences.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact police at 559-896-2525.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
