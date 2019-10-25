Marijuana, $8,000, and a .45: Visalia police arrest two at gas station

Visalia police arrested Angel Pando, 22, and Iris Lopez-Martinez on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop Thursday evening. Visalia Police Department

Visalia police arrested two people and seized $8,000 in cash, two pounds of marijuana and a semi-automatic .45 caliber pistol after checking a report of a man armed with a gun at a gas station Thursday evening.

Sgt. Chris Jennings said officers went to an am/pm station at South Court Street and West Caldwell Avenue about 6:30 p.m. to investigate the report of the armed man.

A Chrysler matching the description of the suspect’s car was located nearby and officers initiated a traffic stop. After the driver, Angel Pando, 22, and the passenger, Iris Lopez-Martinez, 20, were detained, officers found the drugs, money and gun, along with a police scanner.

The two were booked on drug and weapons charges.

