Elementary school student hit by car while walking home in southeast Fresno

A 12-year-old is in the hospital after he was struck by a car while walking home from school Tuesday in southeast Fresno.

According to Fresno police Lt. Tim Tietjen, the boy was walking with a friend around 3 p.m. when they crossed a street in the area of East Ventura and South Orange. Tietjen said the children were 30 feet from the cross walk.

The boys stopped at the median, where one lane of traffic stopped for them but a second lane of traffic did not .

The driver who hit the boy remained on scene and was cooperating with the police, Tietjen said. The officer added that the driver was unable to stop in time and was not at fault.

The boy is in stable condition with a only a broken arm and leg, Tietjen said.