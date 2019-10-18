Have you seen these suspects? Man robbed in southeast Fresno alley

Police detectives are asking for help finding the bandits who robbed a man of his wallet and cash in a southeast Fresno alley.

Sgt. Brian Valles said the crime occurred on Oct. 10 in the 4600 block of East Tulare Avenue.

The suspects drove up to the victim in a gray Pontiac Grand Am and the driver called out to the victim before two people stepped out of the car and committed the robbery. After taking the money, the suspects fled east on Tulare.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).

