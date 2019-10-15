Fresno couple found shot to death in bed. Police think it might be murder-suicide

SHARE COPY LINK

Police are investigating what appears to be the murder-suicide of an elderly couple Tuesday night in southwest Fresno.

The couple’s adult children found the 77-year-old man and 74-year-old woman dead in their home on B Street near Inyo Street, according to Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

Officers arrived around 6:45 p.m. and discovered the couple on their bed with gunshot wounds.

Chamalbide said it’s early in the investigation, but it appears that the husband shot his wife then himself.

The couple may have been having domestic issues and appeared to live by themselves, Chamalbide said.

It is not clear how long the two had been deceased before being found.