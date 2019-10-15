Two arrested in stolen car from Nevada after CHP standoff

CHP officers and Fresno police surround home where a stolen car suspect ran on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The Fresno Bee

The California Highway Patrol Tuesday arrested two people, one after a standoff, when an officer spotted a a car stolen in Nevada, CHP spokesman Mike Salas reported.

The incident began about 12:50 p.m. as an officer patrolling near Highway 41 and Tulare Street spotted a car that was identified as stolen, said Salas. After a traffic stop at a food market, the driver, identified as Luis Aceves, 27, of Fresno and an 18-year-old woman were detained. A juvenile from Nevada ran into the nearby neighborhood and was taken into custody after a number of other officers, including Fresno police with a dog, arrived. Aceves was arrested on felony auto theft charges. The juvenile was booked for resisting arrest and running into a dwelling to avoid arrest. He was not injured. The woman, from Hollister, was not arrested.