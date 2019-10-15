Crime
Hanford police hunt for baby taken by homeless man
Hanford police are asking for help finding a four-month-old baby reportedly taken by a homeless man Monday night.
The suspect was identified as Wesley Williams, 42. The baby is Armeliano Marshea Jesus Sanchez, who was last seen at an address on Courtney Street about 9 p.m.
Williams is believed to be driving a white 2014 Toyota Yaris with a license plate of 7TBN988.
Anyone with information about the child is asked to call detectives at 559-585-2535.
Comments