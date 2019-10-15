Hanford police hunt for baby taken by homeless man

Armeliano Marshea Jesus Sanchez was taken in Hanford Monday night, police report. Hanford Police Department

Hanford police are asking for help finding a four-month-old baby reportedly taken by a homeless man Monday night.

The suspect was identified as Wesley Williams, 42. The baby is Armeliano Marshea Jesus Sanchez, who was last seen at an address on Courtney Street about 9 p.m.

Williams is believed to be driving a white 2014 Toyota Yaris with a license plate of 7TBN988.

Anyone with information about the child is asked to call detectives at 559-585-2535.