Suspect barricaded inside Madera County home, sheriff’s at standoff

Madera County Sheriff’s are at a standoff outside of a home Thursday night after a suspect barricaded themselves inside.

Details are preliminary. According to Madera County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kayla Serrato, deputies served a search warrant around 4 p.m. to 4th street and Rotan avenue.

At least one person is inside the home and attempts have been made to get them out.

The area is blocked off.