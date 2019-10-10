Crime
Suspect barricaded inside Madera County home, sheriff’s at standoff
Madera County Sheriff’s are at a standoff outside of a home Thursday night after a suspect barricaded themselves inside.
Details are preliminary. According to Madera County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kayla Serrato, deputies served a search warrant around 4 p.m. to 4th street and Rotan avenue.
At least one person is inside the home and attempts have been made to get them out.
The area is blocked off.
Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98
Comments