Burglary suspect fell into pool during getaway. Video ties him to other cases

A pair of suspected burglars, a man and woman who tried to run deputies with the Fresno Sheriff’s Office, were caught after the man fell into a backyard pool as he tried to make a getaway.

Jarrel Garrett, 25, and Radaeja Howlin, 21, were arrested Oct. 3 and booked into the Fresno County Jail, where each faces felony burglary charges as well as violations of probation.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said in a news release sent Thursday that a homeowner in the 300 block of West San Ramon Avenue in northwest Fresno called to report a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived, they spotted a man and woman crawling out of a front window carrying things they were allegedly trying to steal.

When the pair saw the deputies, they went back inside the house and ran out through the back door, Botti said. Howlin was quickly caught by deputies. Garrett leaped over a fence and fell into a neighboring swimming pool, where he was caught, Botti said.

A detective investigating the case believed Garrett looked familiar from a homeowner’s surveillance video of another burglary less than two weeks earlier at Bullard and Forkner avenues, about two miles away. In that video, a man can be seen wrapped in a blanket as he wanders the backyard and later shows up in a sweatshirt and shorts. Garrett was identified as the man in the video, and he has been linked by the Fresno Police Department to that burglary and one additional burcgary in the city.

Bail for Garrett was set at $240,000; Howlin’s is $80,000.

